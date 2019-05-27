Suspect arrested after Lyon bomb attack that wounded 13

French Interior minister Christophe Castaner says a suspect has been arrested following a blast in the city of Lyon that wounded 13 people last week.

Castaner announced the arrest on Twitter but did not say where the suspect was arrested.

Police had launched a large manhunt after a device exploded Friday on a busy pedestrian street in the central city. An investigation has been opened for "attempted murder in relation with a terrorist undertaking" and "criminal terrorist association."

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.