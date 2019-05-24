Suspected package bomb wounds at least 8 in France's Lyon: police

An explosion on a street in the French city of Lyon has wounded at least 8 people Friday, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors said a package bomb is suspected, according to Agence France-Presse.

Police in France wrote on Twitter that 8 people suffered minor injuries.

“The prefect of the region and the Prosecutor of the Republic are on site,” a tweet said.

Police said the incident happened at the corner of Victor Hugo Street and Sala Street, which is in the heart of Lyon, and a security perimeter has been set up. Police asked residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.