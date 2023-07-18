Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pakistan
Published

Suicide bomber attacks truck carrying Pakistani security forces, at least 8 wounded

The Pakistani Taliban is likely to be blamed, although no one has taken credit for the attack

Associated Press
close
Pakistan attack prompts gov't crackdown on militants Video

Pakistan attack prompts gov't crackdown on militants

Conor Powell looks at what happened

A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding at least eight people, police said, amid increasing violence in the region.

The attack took place in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan and is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, who have stepped up attacks on security forces in recent months.

PAKISTAN, IRAN TO WORK TOGETHER TO STOP MILITANT BORDER ATTACKS

The military truck was badly damaged. Police did not give any details about any troop casualties.

Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide bomber attack

Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, Pakistan, on July 18, 2023.  (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

A senior police officer in the city, Waqas Rafique, said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital and that the attack also damaged other nearby vehicles carrying civilians.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pakistani Taliban — also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — are a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban. The TTP has become emboldened since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.