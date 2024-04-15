Expand / Collapse search
Middle East

Sudden heavy rains in Oman kill at least 17 including schoolchildren whose bus was overtaken

Oman's police and military moved citizens out of the 'hardest hit' North Al Sharqiyah province

Associated Press
Published
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in Oman on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, killing at least 17 people as rescuers searched for survivors, authorities said Monday. In one incident, a group of school children and a driver died when their vehicle was overtaken, authorities said.

Heavy rains also were expected over Dubai in the neighboring United Arab Emirates and other regions of the Arabian Peninsula.

Civil defense officials gave the death toll for the rains, which saw Oman's North Al Sharqiyah province hardest hit. The Royal Oman Police and the Omani military deployed to the province to transport citizens out of flooded areas, the state-run Oman News Agency reported.

Gulf-Cooperation-Council-Member-States

This is a locator map for the Gulf Cooperation Council member states: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.  (AP Photo)

Heavy rainfall often causes flash flooding in the sultanate, drawing the curious from their homes to nearby dry riverbeds, known in Arabic as "wadi." In flooding, they can quickly fill and wash away people and vehicles.

In Dubai, authorities expected heavy rains to begin Monday night and last into Tuesday morning. The Emirates' National Center of Meteorology warned of thunder, lightning, rain and possibly hail, with winds reaching up to 70 kph (43 mph). Government schools announced they would hold classes remotely Tuesday and Wednesday.