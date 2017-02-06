Sudanese president accuses Egypt of supporting opponents

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir is accusing Egyptian intelligence of supporting Sudan's opposition forces, and vowing to take a border dispute between the two neighbors to the United Nations Security Council if negotiations fail.

The remarks came as part of an extensive interview Sunday with the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV network.

Al-Bashir — who came to power in 1989 coup — also accused Iran of trying to spread Shiite Islam in Sudan.

Sudan severed diplomatic ties with Iran in January last year, after Saudis — al-Bashir's main benefactors — engaged in a public feud with Tehran. The dispute was triggered when angry crowds attacked Saudi diplomatic missions to protest the kingdom's execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.