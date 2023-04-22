Sudan's army says US Embassy evacuation to begin soon

The Sudanese military says it is working with foreign government to prepare for evacuations at key embassies, including the U.S.

Sudan is currently experiencing a civil war between its army and a government paramilitary organization known as the Rapid Support Forces.

Sudanese Army Chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan is reportedly in contact with leaders of various countries to coordinate the safe rescue of diplomats trapped within the warring nation's borders.

Diplomats from the U.S., United Kingdom, France, and elsewhere are expected to repatriate via military flight, though clashes between the army and RSF have been reported at the capital city Khartoum's main airport.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed Friday that U.S. troops have been positioned near Sudan as a safety measure.

"We always want to make sure that we're doing prudent planning, which is what we're doing," Austin added. "We've deployed some forces into the theater to ensure that we provide as many options as possible if we are called on to do something. We haven't been called on to do anything yet."

U.S. forces were placed in Djibouti for a potential mission to evacuate U.S. Embassy personnel in Khartoum, Sudan's capital city, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News Thursday.

A U.S. citizen was killed in Sudan amid escalating violence in the country’s capital and other places over the past week.

"We can confirm the death of one U.S. citizen in Sudan," a State Department spokesperson told Fox News. "We are in touch with the family and offer our deepest condolences to them on their loss. Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add."

The deceased American citizen did not work for the U.S. Embassy.