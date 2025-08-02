Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Asia

Stunning photos capture moment one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes erupts

The eruption blanketed villages with debris, but no casualties were reported

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the second day in a row, one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, erupted. 

The explosion launched a column of smoke and volcanic material shot up to 11 miles in the sky early Saturday morning. Debris from the volcano blanketed villages, but no casualties have been reported. The explosion was one of the country’s largest since the 2010 eruption of Mount Merapi, the country’s most volatile volcano.

On Friday, in an eruption that occurred just hours before the one Saturday morning, smoke and ash went as high as 6.2 miles, as the volcano lit up the sky with glowing lava and bolts of lightning.

Lightning strikes as Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki sends volcanic material into the air

Lightning strikes as Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki spews volcanic material during an eruption in East Flores, Indonesia, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. (Badan Geologi via AP)

ICELANDIC VOLCANO ERUPTS, FORCING TOURISTS TO EVACUATE FAMOUS GEOTHERMAL SPA

Indonesia’s Geology Agency recorded an avalanche of searing gas clouds mixed with rocks and lava traveling up to 3 miles down the slopes of the mountain. Drone observations showed deep magma movement, triggering tremors that registered on seismic monitors.

Lava on the slope of Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki

Lava is seen on the slope of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki during an eruption in East Flores, Indonesia, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (Badan Geologi via AP)

HAWAII'S KILAUEA VOLCANO ERUPTS WITH 1,000-FOOT 'LAVA FOUNTAINING'

Volcanic material, including hot, thumb-sized gravel, was thrown up to 5 miles from the crater, covering nearby villages and towns with thick volcanic residue, the agency said. It asked residents to be vigilant about heavy rainfall that could trigger lava flows in rivers originating from the volcano.

Lewotobi Laki Laki has been on the highest alert level since the 5,197-foot volcano erupted in June, and the exclusion zone has been doubled to a 4.3-mile radius due to more frequent eruptions.

Lava glows on Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki

In this photo released by the Geological Agency (Badan Geologi) of Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, lava glows on the slope of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki during an eruption in East Flores, Indonesia, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.  (Badan Geologi via AP)

AMERICAN TOURIST FALLS 30 FEET OFF CLIFFSIDE TRAIL IN VACATION HOT SPOT

The explosion comes less than a month after Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport was forced to delay and cancel flights when a major eruption on July 7 covered the roads and fields with debris. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Indonesia is home to 280 million people and has 120 active volcanoes. It sits along the "Ring of Fire," a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.