©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Last Update December 3, 2015

Stolen giant cookie sculpture recovered in Germany

By | Associated Press
Feb. 5, 2013: A firefighter and a police officer look at a golden Leibniz cookie that hangs from a horses neck in front of the Leibniz University in Hannover, Germany.

BERLIN – German police have recovered a cookie sculpture that may have been stolen by someone impersonating the Cookie Monster.

Spokeswoman Jacobe Heers says the 44 pound gilded sculpture was found Tuesday morning outside a university. It was hanging from the neck of a horse sculpture with a red ribbon.

The century-old cookie was reported stolen last month from the office of a bakery company in Hannover.

A local newspaper later received a letter demanding cookies be delivered to children at a hospital. The paper also received a picture of someone dressed like Sesame Street's Cookie Monster holding what appeared to be the stolen cookie.

The Bahlsen company promised a reward of 52,000 packets of cookies for a charitable cause if their emblem turned up.

No suspect has been apprehended.