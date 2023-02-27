Expand / Collapse search
Steven Seagal receives friendship award from Putin

Seagal is a vocal supporter of Russia and holds dual citizenship

Associated Press
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday bestowed a state decoration on Steven Seagal, the American action-movie actor who also holds Russian citizenship.

STEVEN SEAGAL SPEAKS OUT AMID RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE: ‘I LOOK AT BOTH AS ONE FAMILY’

Russia bestowed its Order of Freedom award on actor Steven Seagal on Monday.

Russia bestowed its Order of Freedom award on actor Steven Seagal on Monday. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)

The awarding of the Order of Friendship was announced on the Russian government's internet portal. The order recognizes people who Russia considers to have contributed to bettering international relations.

STEVEN SEAGAL PRAISES PUTIN, SLAMS AMERICA'S 'IDIOTIC' UKRAINE POLICY

Seagal was a vocal supporter of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and last year visited the Russian-held Ukrainian town of Olenivka where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war were reportedly killed in an attack for which Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other.

Seagal was named in 2018 as a Russian Foreign Ministry humanitarian envoy to the United States and Japan.