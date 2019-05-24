Expand / Collapse search
Steve Hilton on departure of 'accidental prime minister' Theresa May: 'Disaster from start to finish'

By David Montanaro | Fox News
'Accidental Prime Minister' Theresa May never believed in Brexit, was a 'disaster from start to finish' and most people will be grateful she's gone, says 'The Next Revolution' host Steve Hilton.

Fox News host Steve Hilton welcomed Friday the departure of British Prime Minister Theresa May, calling her "a disaster from start to finish" and expressing optimism that a Brexit deal will finally happen.

May announced Friday morning that she will resign, ending her months-long struggle to keep her job despite seething anger from her own Conservative Party over her handling of Brexit.

"I believe it was right to persevere even when the odds against success seemed high. But it is now clear to me that it is in the best interests of the country for a new prime minister to lead that effort," she said outside 10 Downing Street.

She said she will step down on June 7. Her resignation will trigger a party leadership contest, and whoever wins that contest will take over as prime minister.

THERESA MAY TO RESIGN AS BRITISH PRIME MINISTER: TIMELINE OF BREXIT AND EVENTS THAT LED TO HER DEMISE

Hilton said it's likely that former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who led the Brexit campaign and believes in it, will succeed May and "finally" deliver on what voters chose.

"Anyone who believes in democracy, who believes in honoring that vote to leave the EU ... they'll be celebrating today, because she's basically been a disaster from start to finish," said Hilton, accusing May of working to "water down" Brexit and "not deliver the result."

The host of "The Next Revolution" on Fox News Channel said he believes Johnson embodies the idea of "positive populism" and can help push forward "real polices" instead of "railing against immigrants or the elite."

Hilton said the Brexit vote occurred three years ago, but "nothing has happened" in terms of policies to help the working class in the country.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

David Montanaro is an editor with Fox News.