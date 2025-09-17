Stefanik asks AG Bondi to probe medical charity over Hamas propaganda claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Elise Stefanik , R-N.Y., requested that Attorney General Pam Bondi undertake an investigation into Doctors Without Borders under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

In a copy of Stefanik’s letter reviewed by Fox News Digital, she accuses Doctors Without Borders, often known by its French acronym MSF, of having gone on a media offensive against U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, accusing the organization of "orchestrated killing."

Stefanik claimed the attacks "mirror propaganda continuously pushed by Hamas and threaten to undermine the only large-scale humanitarian food operation currently working in Gaza."

GHF has distributed 167 million meals to Gazans since it started operations in May. During the same period, less than 18% of aid sent into Gaza by the U.N. has reached its destination due to theft and armed looting, per the United Nations Office for Project Services.

Stefanik stated in her letter to Bondi that by "using its platform and resources to amplify Hamas-aligned disinformation," MSF "may cross well into unlawful activity." Stefanik noted, the Anti-Terrorism Act "makes clear that no individual or organization may provide material support to a designated terrorist group, including through propaganda."

Stefanik pointed out several indicators that demonstrate MSF "are in fact not neutral in the Gaza conflict and in fact only seem to promote Hamas-supported rhetoric." She said MSF "has made no reference to hostages illegally held by Hamas in Gaza," and has not "campaigned for them to receive medical treatment."

Stefanik described several hostages who required specialized care. One hostage was being treated for cancer on Oct. 7. Another lost his hand during a grenade explosion at the Nova festival. A third was kidnapped while nine months pregnant and gave birth while held captive. "None is included in MSF’s ‘humanitarian’ advocacy," Stefanik said.

Stefanik also called into question the "extremist actions and rhetoric" of MSF staff, which have led to criticism of the organization. In one case, after MSF lamented the death of a staffer who was killed in Gaza in June 2024; the Israel Defense Forces confirmed he was a rocket expert for Palestinian Islamic Jihad. In another, a staffer publicly called for Palestinians to "fight and die as martyrs" according to the French publication Le Journal du Dimanche in March 2024.

Stefanik also questions whether MSF, a registered 501(c)(3), has violated the "strict prohibitions" that come with nonprofit status. She asked that Bondi’s office review MSF’s "political attacks" and, if necessary, refer the group to the Internal Revenue Service.

"This is not a matter of routine oversight," Stefanik concluded. "It is a matter of national security, the protection of U.S. taxpayers and donors, and the defense of legitimate humanitarian organizations in one of the most dangerous conflict zones in the world. President Trump has made clear that the United States will never tolerate support for terrorist organizations in any form, and this case demands that same clarity and resolve."

MSF did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s questions about Stefanik’s letter.