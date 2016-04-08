State Department: Syrian government releases US citizen

The State Department says a U.S. citizen has been freed by Syrian authorities.

Two U.S. officials tell The Associated Press he is Kevin Patrick Dawes, a 33-year-old freelance photographer from San Diego. The officials weren't authorized to discuss the case publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

State Department spokesman John Kirby says the U.S. is still working through Czech officials in Syria to find out about the welfare and whereabouts of Austin Tice and other U.S. citizens missing and detained in Syria.

The officials say Dawes was abducted after traveling to the country in 2012.

The Washington Post first reported the release on Friday and quoted FBI officials as saying that Dawes was taken after crossing into Syria from Turkey.