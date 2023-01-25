Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Germany
Published

Stabbing on German train kills 2, injures 7; motive remains unknown

Suspect went to hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man in Germany fatally stabbed two people and injured seven others on a train before police finally arrested him Wednesday.

"It is terrible," Interior Minister of Schleswig-Holstein state Sabine Suetterlin-Waack told German public broadcaster NDR. "We are shocked and horrified that something like this has happened."

The man, identified as 20 to 30 years old, boarded a train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg and attacked several passengers at around 3 p.m. before the train reached the Brokstedt station in northern Germany. 

Several people made calls to the police as the attack occurred, and officers were able to stop the train and detain the suspect. The train station in Brokstedt remained closed for several hours. 

US-CUBA DIALOGUE FOCUSES ON ‘LAW ENFORCEMENT’ CONCERNS, CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS WARN AGAINST ‘APPEASEMENT’

Forensic experts walk next to a train, on which an incident involving a knife attack took place, at a railway station in Brokstedt, Germany, Jan. 25, 2023.

Forensic experts walk next to a train, on which an incident involving a knife attack took place, at a railway station in Brokstedt, Germany, Jan. 25, 2023. (Reuters / Fabian Bimmer)

Three people suffered severe injuries and four others suffered minor injuries. 

LOCKERBIE BOMBING SUSPECT'S ARRAIGNMENT PUSHED BACK DUE TO FAMILY'S TROUBLE HIRING DEFENSE ATTORNEY: REPORT

Police took the suspect, who also suffered injuries, to a hospital for treatment. Authorities provided no additional information about the suspect’s identity but did note that the suspect did not appear on any extremist watch lists, based on preliminary checks.

A train stands at a station in Brokstedt, Germany, after an incident involving a knife attack took place while the train was traveling between Kiel and Hamburg on Jan. 25, 2023.

A train stands at a station in Brokstedt, Germany, after an incident involving a knife attack took place while the train was traveling between Kiel and Hamburg on Jan. 25, 2023. (Reuters / Fabian Bimmer)

Two hours after the attack, police had yet to identify a motive or update the status of the victims, the German outlet DW reported. 

GERMANY IS NOW EXPECTED TO NARROWLY AVOID A RECESSION THIS YEAR AS INFLATION SLOWS

But the DPA news agency reported that the suspect had exhibited signs of psychiatric illness, citing a security source speaking off the record. 

Forensics staff are shown at a train platform in Brokstedt, Germany, Jan. 25, 2023. German police say a man fatally stabbed two people and injured seven others on a train before police finally arrested him.

Forensics staff are shown at a train platform in Brokstedt, Germany, Jan. 25, 2023. German police say a man fatally stabbed two people and injured seven others on a train before police finally arrested him. (Jonas Walzberg / DPA via AP)

Regional and federal police joined the prosecutor’s office to investigate the attack, NDR reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Train operator Deutsche Bahn expressed its condolences Wednesday evening, saying that "our deepest sympathy goes to the relatives of the victims. We wish those injured a speedy and complete recovery."

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 