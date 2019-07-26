Special assistant to Mother Teresa dies after brutal attack in Welsh bar, police say

A special assistant to Mother Teresa died over the weekend after he was assaulted during a bar fight in Wales last week, police said.

Mark Bloomfield, 54, died in the hospital Saturday several days after he was the victim of a “serious assault” at the Full Moon Public House on High Street in Swansea.

South Wales Police Swansea and Neath Port Talbot believe the attack took place sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. on July 18. Police immediately arrested Colin Thomas Payne, 61, in connection with the assault and charged him with causing grievous bodily harm.

Two other suspects, a 21-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, were arrested by police but have since been released under investigation, officials said. They have not been identified.

Bloomfield was originally from Stratford-upon-Avon, England but spent much of his life traveling because of his charity work.

He previously served as a special assistant to Mother Teresa in Calcutta, India where his family said he was an essential contributor to her mission and to those she cared for. While there, he organized free cataract surgery camps and founded schools that afforded young girls the opportunity to get their education.

He also traveled to Africa where he helped to preserve wild game by introducing ultralight aircraft to fend off poachers.

“He will be remembered for all of this and more by his mother and three siblings,” his family said in a statement provided by police.

It is not clear if the charges against Payne will change in light of Bloomfield’s death. Police have not said what prompted the bar brawl.