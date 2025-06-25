Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez to run for re-election despite corruption investigations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Wednesday that he plans to run for re-election when his term ends in 2027, in spite of the corruption scandals embroiling his Socialist party.

"I am determined to run in the next general election in 2027," Sanchez told reporters on Wednesday.

In the latest in a series of scandals, Sanchez is currently under investigation for alleged graft in his Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE). While Sanchez — who has served as prime minister since 2018 — has not been directly implicated, the country's opposition has called on him to resign, according to BBC News.

Earlier this month, Sanchez issued an apology after audio was released that seemingly showed PSOE secretary Santos Cerdan discussing improperly awarding public contracts in exchange for commissions, BBC News reported.

Shortly after the news broke, Cerdan resigned from the PSOE and stepped down as a member of parliament. On Friday, police entered the party's headquarters to copy Cerdan's emails, according to Reuters.

On June 12, the Spanish prime minister said he would not call new elections before the end of his current term.

Cerdan, who is slated to appear before the Supreme Court on June 25, says he has never committed a crime or been implicit in one, Reuters reported.

Sanchez is one of Europe's longest-serving socialist leaders. His wife, Begona Gomez, is under investigation for possible business irregularities. His brother, David Sanchez, is due to go on trial for alleged influence peddling, according to BBC News.