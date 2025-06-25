Expand / Collapse search
World Politics

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez to run for re-election despite corruption investigations

Sanchez faces mounting corruption probes as police raid his party's headquarters

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Published
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Wednesday that he plans to run for re-election when his term ends in 2027, in spite of the corruption scandals embroiling his Socialist party.

"I am determined to run in the next general election in 2027," Sanchez told reporters on Wednesday.

SOROS V TRUMP: SOCIALISTS TARGETS CONSERVATIVES IN UPCOMING EUROPEAN NATION'S ELECTION

In the latest in a series of scandals, Sanchez is currently under investigation for alleged graft in his Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE). While Sanchez — who has served as prime minister since 2018 — has not been directly implicated, the country's opposition has called on him to resign, according to BBC News.

King Willem-Alexander Of The Netherlands And Queen Maxima Invite Heads Of State And Government To A Dinner During The NATO Summit

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón arrives at Huis ten Bosch Palace for a dinner hosted by the King and Queen of The Netherlands during the NATO Summit 2025 on June 24, 2025, in The Hague, Netherlands.  (Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

FEARS OF ANOTHER NARCO-STATE RISE AS LATIN AMERICAN COUNTRY READIES FOR PIVOTAL VOTE

Earlier this month, Sanchez issued an apology after audio was released that seemingly showed PSOE secretary Santos Cerdan discussing improperly awarding public contracts in exchange for commissions, BBC News reported.

Spain's Socialist PM Sanchez names new party leadership to limit damage from graft probe

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is also a leader of the Socialist ruling party (PSOE), holds a press conference after a Socialist Party meeting following a senior official's alleged graft case at headquarters in Madrid, Spain June 16, 2025.  (REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

Shortly after the news broke, Cerdan resigned from the PSOE and stepped down as a member of parliament. On Friday, police entered the party's headquarters to copy Cerdan's emails, according to Reuters.

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SÁNCHEZ WEIGHING RESIGNATION AFTER WIFE TARGETED BY JUDICIAL PROBE

A Spanish flag is seen on the street in Krakow, Poland, on March 6, 2025.

A Spanish flag is seen on the street in Krakow, Poland, on March 6, 2025.  (Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

On June 12, the Spanish prime minister said he would not call new elections before the end of his current term.

Cerdan, who is slated to appear before the Supreme Court on June 25, says he has never committed a crime or been implicit in one, Reuters reported.

Sanchez is one of Europe's longest-serving socialist leaders. His wife, Begona Gomez, is under investigation for possible business irregularities. His brother, David Sanchez, is due to go on trial for alleged influence peddling, according to BBC News.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.