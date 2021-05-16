Spanish politician temporarily suspended by Twitter after saying 'a man cannot get pregnant'

Francisco José Contreras, deputy to Spain's far-right Vox Party, was locked out of his Twitter account for 12 hours last week after saying "a man cannot get pregnant" because they have "no uterus or eggs."

UK BRACING FOR SURGE IN SICK KIDS AFTER COVID LOCKDOWN LOWERED IMMUNITY TO COMMON RESPIRATORY VIRUS

Contreras' comments were in response to an article he shared on the social media platform about a transgender male who announced they were a father after giving birth to a baby girl.

Contreras said in a Facebook post on May 11 that he had received a message from Twitter which informed him that he had violated its policies on "hate speech" for the remarks."

"The hateful tweet (which I was forced to delete) was one that said: ′′A man cannot get pregnant. A man has no womb or eggs"," Contreras wrote in response to the move. "You can see this is already fascist biology. Next time I'll try 2 + 2 = 4."

According to Twitter, Contreras violated its policy against material that threatens, harasses, or fosters violence against other people on the basis of their race, ethnic origin, nationality, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religion, age, disability or disease.

"Keep in mind that repeated defaults may lead to permanent suspension of your account," Twitter warned. "Go to Twitter now to fix the problem with your account."

A spokesperson for Twitter declined to comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Contreras' supporters have started #AManCannotBePregnant in response to Twitter's decision.

"We will not yield to Twitter imposing a twisted (and anthropologically wrong) worldview," Contreras told LifeSite News. "We will continue to speak the truth about human nature. Biological truth should not be regarded as ‘hate speech’. It’s biology, not bigotry."

This is not the first time that content from the Vox Party has been flagged.

According to Spanish publication Counting Stars, Twitter disabled the official Vox party account for 24 hours during the country's election in January, after the group claimed that high crime rates were tied to North African immigrants.