Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Spanish judge sends suspect in church slayings to psychiatric center

Church attack still being investigated as possible terrorist act

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Spanish judge has ordered a psychiatric evaluation for a Moroccan man held in the January slaying of a church officer in the southern city of Algeciras.

Authorities identified the alleged assailant in the Jan. 26 machete attack as 25-year-old Yassine Kanjaa. He was arrested after he allegedly killed the worker and injured a priest at two Catholic churches in Algeciras.

The coffin of the church sacristan who was killed during an attack is carried out of a church after a funeral mass in Algeciras, Spain, on Jan. 27, 2023. 

The coffin of the church sacristan who was killed during an attack is carried out of a church after a funeral mass in Algeciras, Spain, on Jan. 27, 2023.  (AP Photo/Juan Carlos Toro, File)

A Spanish court told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the judge’s order was temporary and the attack was still being investigated as a possible terrorist act. Police have said they think the suspect acted alone.

Spain’s Interior Ministry said Kanjaa had been under a deportation order since June 2022 because of his unauthorized immigration status.