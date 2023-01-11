Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Spain
Published

Spanish judge orders jail without bail for 2 women repatriated from Syria

Women suspected to be involved in the Islamic State terrorist organization

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Spanish judge on Wednesday ordered jail without bail for two women repatriated from Syria for their suspected involvement with the Islamic State group.

The pair should be held because they are considered to be a flight risk and of their long alleged connections with IS, the judge said in a statement issued by the National Court. The women are under investigation for the crime of belonging to a terrorist organization.

The court considers the women as part of the so-called Al-Andalus Brigade based in Madrid that indoctrinated individuals and helped them travel to Syria and Iraq where they fought for IS. The two women and their husbands then both moved to Iraq in 2014.

SUICIDE BLAST AND GUN FIRE ROCK TALIBAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS IN KABUL

Exterior views of the National Court building, or Audiencia Nacional, are seen in Madrid, Spain, on March 21, 2006.

Exterior views of the National Court building, or Audiencia Nacional, are seen in Madrid, Spain, on March 21, 2006. (Photo by Santi Burgos/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The women and 13 children, which included their own children and others under the care of one of them, were flown to Spain from Syria on Tuesday. They had spent years in a refugee camp that holds many wives and children of IS fighters.

The children were taken in by social services, Spain's foreign ministry said.