Spanish cliffside town isolates itself to keep out coronavirus

A picturesque cliffside village in Spain has cut itself off from the outside world to protect its 1,400 residents from the coronavirus.

Since March 14 there has been only one way to enter Zahara de la Sierra in the country’s south. Four other ways into the fortress village have been blocked off.

"It was a decision that we did not hesitate to make for safety and that with the help of the police and civil guard officers we can abide by it," Zahara’s mayor Santiago Galván tells Publico, an online Spanish news outlet.

"An extraordinary board allowed us to make this decision to control the only access with police officers who take turns so that only those vehicles that are of absolute priority arrive in Zahara."

March 14 was the day Spain ordered a countrywide lockdown.

The coronavirus has ravaged Spain. As of Friday, the virus has infected more than 117,000 Spaniards. Spain's infection number is second only to the U.S. In Spain the number of deaths from the virus is approaching 11,000.

However, in Zahara not one resident has tested positive for Covid-19.

"It has been more than two weeks, and I think that's a good sign," Galván told CNN.

Medieval fortifications that protected the Zahara from previous invaders overlook the town’s white housed and narrow streets, according to the news network.

An hour’s drive from Seville, Zahara is a popular destination for visitors from around the world, according to CNN.

In the days after March 14, French and German tourists unaware of the lockdown showed up for visits and were turned away.

Vehicles are disinfected by volunteers before entering Zahara, according to Publico.