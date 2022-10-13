Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Spain
Published

Spain announces $2.9 billion in new subsidies for households battling energy inflation

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez claims this subsidy package will benefit 40% of Spanish households

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Thursday announced a $2.9 billion package in new subsidies to help people weather high gas and electricity prices exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The measures include set gas price rates for collective residential heating systems until the end of 2023 and more electricity and heating subsidies for low income households.

Announcing the measures in parliament, Sánchez said they would benefit 40% of households.

SPAIN EUTHANIZES MAN AWAITING TRIAL FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER

Sánchez said the Spanish government can't totally avoid the war or its economic consequences, "but we can cushion to the best of our ability the economic impact of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war on the social majority of the country and the most vulnerable groups."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, pictured here at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, on Oct 7, 2022, recently slashed sales taxes on natural gas in Spain in an effort to help the public with skyrocketing prices.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, pictured here at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, on Oct 7, 2022, recently slashed sales taxes on natural gas in Spain in an effort to help the public with skyrocketing prices. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

The measures will be approved at a Cabinet meeting next Tuesday.

Spain recently approved windfall taxes on large energy companies and banks and has temporarily slashed the sales tax on natural gas from 21% to 5%.

SPAIN MUSIC FESTIVAL STAGE COLLAPSE KILLS 1, INJURES DOZENS

In its budget for 2023, the left-of-center coalition government plans to increase taxes for high income earners and set a temporary wealth tax, all of which it hopes will bring in 3.1 billion euros that will be used to finance initiatives to help people with lower incomes.