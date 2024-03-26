Expand / Collapse search
Africa

South Sudan to reopen schools after 2-week, extreme heat-induced closure

Temps up to 113 degrees registered in African country last week

Associated Press
Published
South Sudan's government on Tuesday said schools will reopen next week following a two-week closure due to extreme heat across the country.

The health and education ministries said temperatures were expected to steadily drop with the rainy season set to begin in the coming days.

South Sudan in recent years has experienced adverse effects of climate change, with extreme heat, flooding and drought reported during different seasons.

During the heatwave last week, the country registered temperatures up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

South Sudanese flag

A South Sudanese flag is waved in Juba, South Sudan, February 3, 2023. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Teachers have been urged to minimize playground activities to early morning or indoors, ventilate classrooms, provide water during school time and monitor children for signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Health Minister Yolanda Awel Deng singled out Northern Bahr El-Ghazel, Warrap, Unity and Upper Nile states as the most affected areas.

Higher learning institutions have remained open.

Some schools in rural areas also have continued despite a warning from the education ministry.