South Korea’s centuries-old Gounsa temple is left in ruins by unprecedented wildfires

Unprecedented wildfires ripping through South Korea’s southern regions have destroyed large parts of an ancient Buddhist temple complex, burning down two buildings that had been designated national treasures.

Five days of wildfires, considered among South Korea’s worst, have left 24 people dead, destroyed more than 300 structures and forced more than 28,000 residents to evacuate, officials said Wednesday.

MOTORCYCLIST WHO VANISHED INTO SINKHOLE IS FOUND DEAD FOLLOWING SEARCH

The Gounsa temple was reportedly originally built in 681 A.D. during the Shilla dynasty that ruled more than half of the Korean Peninsula. It is nestled at the foot of Deungun Mountain in the southeastern town of Uiseong. While it doesn’t house buildings constructed during that ancient period, it is home to several famous cultural heritages built later.

The temple was engulfed in flames on Tuesday as strong winds fanned the wildfires. About 20 of its 30 buildings and structures were completely burned down, including the revered Gaunru, a pavilion-shaped structure built in 1668 overlooking a stream, and Yeonsujeon, built in 1904 to mark the longevity of a king, according to the state-run Korea Heritage Service.

Both were constructed during the Joseon dynasty, the last one on the Korean Peninsula, and were given the government designation of "treasure," a status given to old buildings, paintings and other cultural assets with historic and artistic significance and which receive state-level protection and maintenance.

"I went there this morning and found they’ve been reduced to heaps of ashes," said Doryun, a senior monk who had lived at the temple for more than three years when he was younger. "I feel really empty. Life is transient."

Doryun now works for a Buddhist organization in charge of the temple. He said that monks and Buddhist faithful managed to move the temple's third "treasure," a stone Buddha statue reportedly built in the 8th century, to a safe place.

"Many buildings were burned down, but we moved and protected other sacred assets so that we can maintain the temple. We feel it’s very fortunate," Doryun told The Associated Press over the phone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Doryun also said about 20 monks and other workers live at the temple, but none have been injured.

The Korea Heritage Service said the temple’s two other lower-level cultural assets, including a stone pagoda, have also been found intact.