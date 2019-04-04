Expand / Collapse search
South Korea considering sending special envoy to North Korea

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea says it is considering dispatching a special envoy to North Korea in an apparent effort to revive stalled nuclear talks.

Negotiations over North Korea's nuclear program have remained stalemated since a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam last month ended without any agreement.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is to travel to Washington next week to discuss the nuclear diplomacy with Trump.

Moon facilitated the U.S.-North Korean talks last year.

Moon's national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, told lawmakers on Thursday that his government is also considering sending a special envoy to North Korea. He didn't elaborate.

Moon's government wants reconciliation with North Korea and a negotiated solution of the nuclear dispute.