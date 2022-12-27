Expand / Collapse search
South Korea
Published

South Korea apologizes to citizens for failing to down North Korean drones that violated airspace

South Korea fails to take down any of the five drones that entered its airspace

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
South Korea on Tuesday apologized to its citizens for failing to shoot down North Korean drones that crossed its borders for the first time in five years.

Lt. Gen. Kang Shin Chul, chief director of operation at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in a televised address that the military deployed warplanes and attack helicopters but they were unable to take out the drones – including one that remained in South Korea for three hours.

Five drones were detected by South Korea’s military Monday, but not a single drone was shot down before they either returned to North Korean airspace or disappeared from Seoul's radar.

In this photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry, A U.S. B-52 bomber, C-17 and South Korean Air Force F-35 fighter jets fly over the Korean Peninsula during a joint air drill in South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. 

In this photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry, A U.S. B-52 bomber, C-17 and South Korean Air Force F-35 fighter jets fly over the Korean Peninsula during a joint air drill in South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.  (South Korean Defense Ministry via AP)

SOUTH KOREA FIRES WARNING SHOTS, SCRAMBLES AIRCRAFT AFTER NORTH KOREAN DRONES CROSS BORDER

The mishap has drawn major concern over Seoul’s defense abilities as Pyongyang’s force posture has become increasingly aggressive.

Kang said South Korea’s military lacks the ability to detect and strike small surveillance drones that have wingspans of fewer than 9.8 feet, though he said its military could detect and hit larger combat drones.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday called for an increase in Seoul’s drone development and stronger air defenses.

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jet fires 2 JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition) bombs into an island target in South Korea on Oct. 4, 2022. 

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jet fires 2 JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition) bombs into an island target in South Korea on Oct. 4, 2022.  (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP, File)

SISTER OF NORTH KOREA'S KIM ISSUES FRESH ICBM THREAT; US FLIES BOMBERS, STEALTH JETS

"We have a plan to create a military drone unit tasked with monitoring key military facilities in North Korea. But we’ll advance the establishment of the drone unit as soon as possible because of yesterday’s incident," he said during a regular Cabinet Council meeting. "We’ll also introduce state-of-the art stealth drones and bolster our surveillance capability."

Amid a slew of missile tests this year – including two ballistic missile tests just days ago – North Korea has touted its drone development, with Seoul estimating Pyongyang has roughly 300 drones in its arsenal.

A suspected North Korean drone is viewed at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, on June 21, 2017. South Korea said Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, it fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated the South’s airspace.

A suspected North Korean drone is viewed at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, on June 21, 2017. South Korea said Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, it fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated the South’s airspace. (Lee Jung-hoon/Yonhap via AP)

In response to North Korea’s record-breaking 90 cruise and ballistic missile tests this year – a staggering four times more than the missile tests conducted in 2021 – South Korea has ramped up its military drills with the US and regional allies such as the Philippines.

Seoul and Washington have called on China to do more to help them oppose North Korea’s unchecked weapons development, particularly as concerns mount that it could test a nuclear warhead next.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.