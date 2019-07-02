Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Africa
Published

South African illusionist suffers head wound during magic show mishap with crossbow

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

An illusionist in South Africa suffered a head wound when a magic show stunt involving a crossbow went terribly wrong.

Reports say Li Lau was performing an escape when he was shot Sunday in Makhanda. He left the hospital after doctors stitched up his head.

“We just had a little minor incident this afternoon, but I’m all well,” Lau said in a video statement on Twitter that he posted afterward, according to Epoch Times.

 HARRY HOUDINI TRICK RECREATION GOES AWRY IN INDIA, STUNTMAN FEARED DEAD

The crossbow bolt did not penetrate Lau's skull, News 24 reported.

The station and other South African news outlets reported that another performer, Brendon Peel, shot Lau.

Brendon Peel, left, and Li Lau, right, were performing an escape Sunday during a magic show when Lau was shot in the head with a crossbow. Lau needed stitches after the mishap.

Brendon Peel, left, and Li Lau, right, were performing an escape Sunday during a magic show when Lau was shot in the head with a crossbow. Lau needed stitches after the mishap. (Magic.Africa)

The National Arts Festival which staged the show said those reports were wrong.

“The escape is performed while the crossbow is held by apparatus & fired by a mechanically-timed trigger,” the festival said. “At the time the crossbow was fired, it was not held by either performer.”

 MAGICIAN CRISS ANGEL WILL TAKE HIS VEGAS ACT TO BROADWAY

Those who saw what happened included a number of children.

“We send our apologies to the kids for giving a few of them quite a scare,” Peel said on Facebook.

.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The show will go on, the festival vowed.