Son of well-known Chinese general to face trial on rape charges in case focusing public anger

The son of a well-known Chinese general faces trial on rape charges in a case certain to fuel public anger at abuses by the wealthy and privileged.

The People's Daily and other state media reported 17-year-old Li Tianyi was indicted Monday in Beijing along with four others who allegedly took part in the February incident. It appears Li is being charged as an adult, although calls to the prosecutors' office rang unanswered.

Li is the son of Li Shuangjiang, 72, famed for crooning patriotic anthems for the People's Liberation Army and a star of numerous television galas.

Li was sentenced to a year in detention in 2011 as a 15-year-old for attacking a couple over a minor traffic dispute and threatening onlookers in a case that attracted widespread attention online.