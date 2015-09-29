Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 12, 2015

Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams, 6 others face no charges in IRA's 1972 slaying of Belfast mother

By | Associated Press
  • 3b084c60-
    Image 1 of 2

    FILE - In this Monday, April 20, 2015 file photo, Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams speaks to party members and members of the media during the launch of the party's General Election manifesto in Dungannon, Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland prosecutors on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015 said Sinn Fein party leader Gerry Adams and six other suspected IRA veterans will face no charges over the outlawed group’s 1972 abduction, slaying and secret burial of a Belfast mother of 10. The 66-year-old Adams was arrested last year on suspicion of involvement in the disappearance of Jean McConville. The Irish Republican Army killed the 38-year-old for allegedly spying for British forces. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, file) (The Associated Press)

  • b7ee935b-
    Image 2 of 2

    FILE - In this Thursday, May, 1, 2014 file photo, Michael McConville, the son of Jean McConville who was murdered by the IRA, speaks to the media at the Wave Trauma centre in Belfast. Northern Ireland prosecutors on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015 said Sinn Fein party leader Gerry Adams and six other suspected IRA veterans will face no charges over the outlawed group’s 1972 abduction, slaying and secret burial of a Belfast mother of 10. The 66-year-old Adams was arrested last year on suspicion of involvement in the disappearance of Jean McConville. The Irish Republican Army killed the 38-year-old for allegedly spying for British forces. (AP Photo, file) (The Associated Press)

BELFAST, Northern Ireland – Northern Ireland prosecutors say Sinn Fein party leader Gerry Adams and six other suspected IRA veterans will face no charges over the outlawed group's 1972 abduction, slaying and secret burial of a Belfast mother.

The 66-year-old Adams was arrested last year on suspicion of involvement in the disappearance of Jean McConville. The Irish Republican Army killed the 38-year-old for allegedly spying for British forces. Detectives freed Adams without charge after four days of questioning, but sent an evidence file to prosecutors for their assessment.

Northern Ireland's deputy director of public prosecutions, Pamela Atchison, announced Tuesday that Adams and six others arrested in the McConville probe would face no charges. Atchison said evidence was "insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of obtaining a conviction against any of them."