Shelling reported in coastal town of Mykolaiv as Russians push toward Odesa

The town of Mykolaiv is a two-hour drive from the major city of Odesa

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Videos circulating on social media Friday night captured what are believed to be rocket attacks being fired on the Black Sea town of Mykolaiv. 

Russian forces reportedly began targeting the coastal town, which is near the city of Odesa, and hitting civilian areas, according to a post from local politician Vitaly Kim on Telegram.

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. 

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022.  (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

BIDEN SAYS PUTIN HAS ‘FAILED’ ON MULTIPLE FRONTS WITH UKRAINE INVASION: LIVE UPDATES

Videos posted online showed heavy rocket barrages with one tweet explaining that the city is under "mass attack."

Local retiree Nataliya Mykolaivna, 64, gestures as she talks to an AFP journalist next to a destroyed minibus.

Local retiree Nataliya Mykolaivna, 64, gestures as she talks to an AFP journalist next to a destroyed minibus. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)

CONGRESS GETS UP-CLOSE VIEW OF 'HORRIFIC' RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: MAKES YOU WANT 'TO BREAK DOWN IN TEARS'

Mykolaiv lies to the west of Kherson, which has already been taken by Russian forces and is believed to be an important strategic position on the way toward potentially capturing Odesa, a city of almost 1 million people.

The attack comes as Odesa's mayor says Russian forces could soon surround the city on three fronts. The mayor believes his city could soon be completely cut off from the rest of Ukraine, according to Sky News.

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine eight months after TIME magazine billed President Biden as ready to take on the Russian leader. 

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine eight months after TIME magazine billed President Biden as ready to take on the Russian leader.  (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

News of the attack comes hours after the Pentagon said that Russian forces are building momentum as they inch closer to the Ukranian capital of Kyiv.

"There's Russian bombardment and shelling going on quite violently as we speak," Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Friday. "And we do assess that the Russians are beginning to make more momentum on the ground towards Kyiv, particularly from the east."

