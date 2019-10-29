Expand / Collapse search
Australia
Shark attacks tourist off Australian coast, believed to have returned for another

Two tourists snorkeling off the northeast coast of Australia were mauled in a brutal shark attack where the predator is believed to have attacked one of the swimmers first and then return for the other.

"One of the male patients was attacked first and the shark is believed to have returned and attacked the second patient," Tracey Eastwick, of Queensland Ambulance Service, told ABC.

A rescue helicopter seen on its way to rescue two shark victims off the Australian coast.

The scene was chaotic, according to Reuters. The men reportedly told emergency workers that they were thrashing in the water before the attack. The two men are in their 20s and were swimming in Queensland’s Whitsunday Islands.

Shark attacks in the area are not uncommon, according to the BBC. Last September, there were two other attacks that resulted in a 12-year-old girl losing her leg.