Several U.S. personnel injured in suspected rocket attack at Al Asad air base: officials

Several U.S. personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack at the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq, according to U.S. defense officials.

A U.S. defense official confirmed the suspected rocket attack to Fox News on Monday afternoon. According to Reuters, at least two Katyusha rockets were fired towards the base.

Speaking to Fox News, the official said that "several" U.S. personnel were injured during the incident.

"Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment," the official added. "We will provide updates as more information becomes available."

Officials have not released the exact number of injuries. A source told Reuters that the rockets fell inside the base.

The incident comes as tensions in the Middle East escalate amid the Israel-Hamas war. Last week, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, causing the Iranian government to vow retribution against Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has not claimed responsibility for the death of Haniyeh, but Iran reported plans to launch attacks against Israel soon.

"They will see the result of their mistake," Iranian General Hossein Salami said after the death of Haniyeh. "They will see when, how and where they will get their response."

On Sunday, spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State Matthew Miller said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani "to discuss the latest developments in the region."

"The Secretary emphasized the importance of all parties taking steps to calm regional tensions, avoid further escalation, and advance stability," Millter said. "The Secretary underscored U.S. commitment to the Higher Military Commission process to determine how and when the D-ISIS Coalition’s military mission in Iraq will transition and the importance of force protection as we work toward that transition."

"The Secretary affirmed that we remain committed to the U.S.-Iraq 360-degree relationship to build economic opportunities and prosperity for all Iraqis."

Reuters contributed to this report.