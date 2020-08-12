Scotland train derailment causes 'serious injuries,' reports say

Numerous people have been injured following a train derailment in Scotland on Wednesday morning, after severe storms and flash flooding occurred overnight, officials said.

“Although details are still emerging I am afraid to say there are early reports of serious injuries,” First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in a statement before parliament. She also called the derailment an "extremely serious incident" in a tweet Wednesday.

The British Transport Police force said officers were called at 9:43 a.m. to the railway line near Stonehaven, about 100 miles northeast of Edinburgh, where a train had derailed. Several ambulances, at least one air ambulance and fire engines also rushed to the scene.

The 6:38 a.m. train traveling from Aberdeen to Stonehaven was carrying four carriages that had a total of 12 passengers, according to Sky News. Three of the four cars derailed and slid down an embankment, the outlet reported.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tweeted that it was a “very serious incident."

Prior to the crash, torrential rain and thunderstorms overtook parts of central and eastern Scotland, creating flooding and widespread power outages, the BBC reported.

“We obviously don’t know why the derailment took place, but obviously we have suffered terrible weather here,” Local lawmaker Andrew Bowie said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

