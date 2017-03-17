Security group calls on Kosovo to continue talks with Serbia

The 57-nation Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has called on Kosovo's leaders to continue the European Union-facilitated talks aimed at normalizing ties with Serbia.

OSCE head Lamberto Zannier, who was in Pristina Friday to meet with senior officials and political leaders, expressed concern about rising tensions in the region.

On Thursday Kosovo's Assembly, the parliament, called on the government to cancel negotiations with Serbia until the release of its former prime minister Ramush Haradinaj, who is on judicial supervision in France waiting a court decision whether he will be extradited to Serbia on war crime charges.

In 2008 Kosovo declared independence recognized by 114 countries but not by Serbia.