Russia’s Medvedev says Europe’s ‘coalition of the willing’ failed to outplay Trump after Zelenskyy meeting

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev taunted European leaders early Tuesday, accusing them of failing "to outplay" U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

"The anti-Russian warmongering Coalition of the Willing failed to outplay @POTUS on his turf," Medvedev wrote on X, in English.

The "Coalition of the Willing" refers to a group of European leaders who formed a pact to support a peace deal in Ukraine. Those leaders at Monday’s meeting included French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were also in attendance.

Medvedev alleged that these leaders supposedly "thanked" and "sucked up" to President Trump.

The questioning remaining now, Medvedev said, was "which tune" Zelenskyy – whom he mockingly referred to as "the Kiev clown" – "will play about guarantees and territories back home, once he’s put on his green military uniform again."

Monday’s meeting came after Trump’s historic summit with Putin in Anchorage, Alaska last Friday. After the White House meeting, Trump said he had spoken with Putin to begin coordinating next steps in the peace process aimed at ending the years-long war in Ukraine.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he had called his Russian counterpart to begin "the arrangements for a meeting" with Zelenskyy. That would then be followed by a trilateral meeting between the two warring presidents and the United States.

The Republican president also affirmed that the U.S. would back European security guarantees aimed at preventing Moscow from reinvading Ukraine once the war ends.

Trump was caught on a hot mic earlier in the day telling Macron that Putin wanted to find a resolution to bring an end to the war, though a Russian official later tempered those remarks.

Russian state media, citing Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov, said Putin had spoken "in favor" of continuing direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

