Russia's Aeroflot hit with 'hacker attack' by pro-Ukrainian group, cancels dozens of flights

Pro-Ukrainian group claims responsibility for attack that forced Aeroflot to cancel over 40 flights

Greg Norman
Travelers stranded in Moscow after pro-Ukrainian hacker group targets Russia's Aeroflot airline Video

Travelers stranded in Moscow after pro-Ukrainian hacker group targets Russia's Aeroflot airline

Dozens of flights canceled after pro-Ukrainian hackers carried out a cyberattack against Russia's Aeroflot airline, reports said. (Credit: Reuters)

Russia’s national airline Aeroflot was forced to cancel more than 40 flights Monday after being hit with a cyberattack carried out by a pro-Ukrainian group, reports said. 

The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia said it launched a criminal investigation and "supervisory measures have been organized in connection with the delay and cancellation of flights at [Moscow’s] Sheremetyevo Airport. "

"The cause was a failure in the operation of the Aeroflot information system as a result of a hacker attack," the office added on Telegram. 

A message purportedly from a group called Silent Crow said, "Glory to Ukraine! Long live Belarus!" and noted that it carried out the cyberattack with a Belarusian group called Cyberpartisans BY, according to Reuters. 

Flight cancellations and delays in Moscow, Russia

Travelers are seen lining up at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after Aeroflot flights were cancelled and delayed on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Reuters)

The statement reportedly added that the cyberattack was a result of a year-long operation into Aeroflot’s IT network, with the hackers claiming 7,000 servers were destroyed. They also said they gained control of computers belonging to senior managers at Aeroflot, yet no evidence was provided to back up the claims, Reuters reported. 

"The information that we are reading in the public domain is quite alarming. The hacker threat is a threat that remains for all large companies providing services to the population," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by the news agency as saying. 

Aeroflot plane departs Indonesia

An Aeroflot Airbus 350-900 plane takes off from Denpasar Bali Ngurah Rai airport in Indonesia on June 22, 2025. (Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"There was a failure in the airline's information systems. Service interruptions are possible," Aeroflot said in its own statement on Telegram. 

"In this regard, a forced adjustment to the flight schedule is expected, including by postponing and canceling," the airline added. "Currently, a team of specialists is working to minimize the risks of fulfilling the production flight plan and quickly restoring the normal operation of services. The airline apologizes for the inconvenience caused." 

Russian lawmaker Anton Gorelkin said Monday, "We must not forget that the war against our country is being waged on all fronts, including the digital one," according to Reuters. 

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport delays and cancellations

People gather at the information board after many flights were cancelled or delayed due to Ukrainian drone attacks, at Sheremetyevo international airport outside Moscow, Russia on July 21, 2025.  (Reuters)

"And I do not rule out that the ‘hacktivists’ who claimed responsibility for the incident are in the service of unfriendly states," Gorelkin added. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.