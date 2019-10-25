Russian soldier fatally shoots 8 fellow servicemen after 'nervous breakdown': reports
Eight Russian soldiers were shot dead by a fellow serviceman Friday after he reportedly opened fire on a military base in Transbaikal.
An unidentified soldier was guarding the base in the village of Gorny when he opened fire, the BBC reported. At least 8 soldiers were killed and 2 more were injured.
It was not immediately clear what caused the attack but Russia’s Defense Ministry pointed to a nervous breakdown.
“The actions of the serviceman could be the result of a nervous breakdown caused by personal circumstances not connected to his military duty,” the agency said.
