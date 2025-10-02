Russian leader responds to American conservative's murder: 'A disgusting atrocity'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the assassination of Charlie Kirk was a sign of a "deep rift" in American society, while offering his condolences to the family of the late conservative activist.

Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, at a forum of Russian experts, Putin addressed the killing, according to Reuters.

"This is a disgusting atrocity, especially since it was broadcast live. We all saw it. It was truly horrific," Putin said. "First and foremost, I extend my condolences to Mr. Kirk’s family and all his loved ones. We sympathize and empathize."

JD VANCE DECLARES THERE IS 'NO UNITY' WITH PEOPLE WHO CELEBRATE CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

"What happened is a reflection of a deep division within society. In the United States, I don’t believe there is any need to escalate the situation externally, as the country’s political leadership is working to restore order domestically," he added.

Kirk was shot and killed in September while speaking at Utah Valley University.

His alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, faces seven charges, including aggravated homicide—which carries the potential death penalty—felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction, and witness tampering.

Robinson returned to court Monday and is scheduled to appear again on Oct. 30. Prosecutors said they had already gathered "voluminous" evidence against him.

TRUMP DEFENDS LABELING ANTIFA A 'TERRORIST ORGANIZATION' AS HE TARGETS LEFT-WING EXTREMISM

Kirk’s murder has intensified debate over political violence in the United States. Republican leaders have urged Democrats to moderate their rhetoric toward President Donald Trump and to embrace greater tolerance for opposing views.

In addition to addressing Kirk’s death, Putin also responded to Trump’s recent characterization of Russia as a "paper tiger."

"A paper tiger? Then go deal with this paper tiger," Putin said. "If we are fighting the entire NATO bloc, moving forward, advancing, and feeling confident, and we are still called a paper tiger—then what does that make NATO itself?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, Trump predicted Ukraine could reclaim all its territory from Russia before labeling Moscow a "paper tiger."