Russian journalist beaten in Chechnya returns to Moscow, in 'difficult' condition

Award-winning Russian reporter Elena Milashina is in "difficult" condition after being beaten during a trip to Chechnya, Russia.

Milashina's editor confirmed her arrival back in Moscow on Wednesday in a statement to Agence France-Presse.

"Milashina is in Moscow in hospital. Her condition is, frankly, difficult: she was really severely beaten, beaten with a stick," said editor Dmitry Muratov, according to the Moscow Times.

"Let's just wait. The reactions have all been voiced and now all actions are being taken," he added.

RUSSIAN JOURNALIST ELENA MILASHINA HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING 'SAVAGELY' BEATEN IN CHECHNYA

Milashina, an award-winning writer and reporter, was reportedly beaten while traveling from the airport with lawyer Alexander Nemov.

Photos of Milashina in a hospital bed and covered in wounds were published by the human rights group Committee Against Torture.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Memorial stated that Milashina and Nemov "were savagely kicked, including in the face, received death threats and were threatened with a gun to the head," and that "[t]heir equipment was taken away and smashed."