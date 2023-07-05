Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Russian journalist beaten in Chechnya returns to Moscow, in 'difficult' condition

Elena Milashina is in 'difficult' condition following her attack, her editor told the press on Wednesday

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Award-winning Russian reporter Elena Milashina is in "difficult" condition after being beaten during a trip to Chechnya, Russia. 

Milashina's editor confirmed her arrival back in Moscow on Wednesday in a statement to Agence France-Presse.

"Milashina is in Moscow in hospital. Her condition is, frankly, difficult: she was really severely beaten, beaten with a stick," said editor Dmitry Muratov, according to the Moscow Times. 

"Let's just wait. The reactions have all been voiced and now all actions are being taken," he added.

Milashina hospital

In this handout photo released by Novaya Gazeta Europe via web site Novayagazeta.eu on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina sitts after giving her a medical treatment in Grozny, Russia. Unidentified masked assailants in the Russian province of Chechnya have attacked and beaten a journalist and a lawyer. The violent incident underlines human rights abuses in the region. Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov had just arrived in Chechnya to attend the trial of Zarema Musayeva, the mother of two local activists who have challenged Chechen authorities. (Novaya Gazeta Europe Novayagazeta.eu via AP)

Milashina, an award-winning writer and reporter, was reportedly beaten while traveling from the airport with lawyer Alexander Nemov.

Elena Milashina

Former first lady Michelle Obama, left, presents Elena Milashina of Russia with the Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage Award inside the Dean Acheson Auditorium of the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Photos of Milashina in a hospital bed and covered in wounds were published by the human rights group Committee Against Torture.

Memorial stated that Milashina and Nemov "were savagely kicked, including in the face, received death threats and were threatened with a gun to the head," and that "[t]heir equipment was taken away and smashed."

