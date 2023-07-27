Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Russian helicopter crashes in Siberia, killing 4 people on board and injuring 10

Helicopter caught fire during landing and made contact with power line, causing the accident

Associated Press
A helicopter crashed in the Siberia region of Russia on Thursday, killing four of the people on board and injuring 10, Russian emergency officials reported.

The Mi-8 helicopter caught fire as it was landing in southern Siberia's Altai Republic and brushed against a power line, the Altai branch of the Russian Emergency Ministry said. It released a photo showing the chopper’s wreckage.

The branch's initial statement said the helicopter carried 13 people and six were killed and seven were injured. Officials revised the numbers later in the day, saying a total of 16 people were on board and four died.

Russia Helicopter Crash

Firefighters douse flames on a crashed Mi-8 helicopter near Tyungur village, Altai Republic, southern Siberia, Russia, on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The tragic incident claimed four lives and left ten others injured. (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

It turned out two people who were believed dead had left the crash site on their own and went to the nearest hospital, an updated statement said.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's civilian aviation regulator Rosaviatsia, that the helicopter belonged to a private company and was carrying a group of tourists.

The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It is used in Russia, where crashes have been frequent, as well as in neighboring countries and many other nations.