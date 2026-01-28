Russian drone attack on passenger train is an ‘act of terrorism,’ Zelenskyy says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian attack drones struck a civilian passenger train in the Kharkiv region on Tuesday, killing at least four people in what he called an "act of terrorism."

"In any country, a drone strike on a civilian train would be regarded in the same way – purely as an act of terrorism. There would be no doubt about the classification, neither in Europe, nor in America, nor in the Arab world, nor in China, nor anywhere else," he wrote in a post on X. "There is, and can be, no military justification for killing civilians in a train carriage."

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday on Telegram that the number of confirmed fatalities had risen to five, with two people injured and one man reported missing.

Oleksiy Kuleba, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, said three Russian drones were used in the attack on the train, which was carrying more than 200 people.

Eighteen passengers were inside the carriage hit by one of the drones, he added.

The attack followed trilateral talks between Moscow, Kyiv and Washington in Abu Dhabi over the weekend that were aimed at ending the nearly four-year war.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said the meetings were "very constructive" and plans were being made for the sides to meet again this week.

"President Trump and his entire team are dedicated to bringing peace to this war," Witkoff said.

Russia has continued to strike Kyiv’s energy infrastructure during negotiations, leaving thousands of residents without power and heat as winter conditions persist.

Zelenskyy said significant outages remain across the region, with hundreds of residential buildings in three districts of the capital still without heating despite ongoing repair efforts.

"Repair crews are working at maximum capacity. Crews from almost across the entire country have been deployed to assist," he noted.