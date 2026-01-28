Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine

Russian drone attack on passenger train is an ‘act of terrorism,’ Zelenskyy says

At least five people were killed and two others injured

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Zelenskyy says US committed to protecting Ukraine following trilateral talks Video

Zelenskyy says US committed to protecting Ukraine following trilateral talks

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot reports that the Ukrainian president says he secured a security pledge from the United States if fighting stops as Russia remains firm on territorial demands and rejecting NATO troops.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian attack drones struck a civilian passenger train in the Kharkiv region on Tuesday, killing at least four people in what he called an "act of terrorism."

"In any country, a drone strike on a civilian train would be regarded in the same way – purely as an act of terrorism. There would be no doubt about the classification, neither in Europe, nor in America, nor in the Arab world, nor in China, nor anywhere else," he wrote in a post on X. "There is, and can be, no military justification for killing civilians in a train carriage."

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday on Telegram that the number of confirmed fatalities had risen to five, with two people injured and one man reported missing.

Oleksiy Kuleba, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, said three Russian drones were used in the attack on the train, which was carrying more than 200 people.

ZELENSKYY SAYS FRESH RUSSIAN ATTACK ON UKRAINE SHOWS PUTIN'S 'TRUE ATTITUDE' AHEAD OF TRUMP MEETING

Firefighters extinguish flames around damaged rail cars following an aerial strike.

Firefighters work to put out a fire after Russian drones hit a passenger train in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP)

Eighteen passengers were inside the carriage hit by one of the drones, he added.

The attack followed trilateral talks between Moscow, Kyiv and Washington in Abu Dhabi over the weekend that were aimed at ending the nearly four-year war.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said the meetings were "very constructive" and plans were being made for the sides to meet again this week.

RUSSIA, UKRAINE TO DISCUSS TERRITORY AS TRUMP SAYS BOTH SIDES 'WANT TO MAKE A DEAL'

Officials conduct an on-site investigation beside a damaged passenger train following an aerial attack.

A war crime prosecutor and a police officer work near a passenger train hit by a Russian drone strike in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Jan. 27, 2026. (Press Service Of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office/Handout via Reuters)

"President Trump and his entire team are dedicated to bringing peace to this war," Witkoff said.

Russia has continued to strike Kyiv’s energy infrastructure during negotiations, leaving thousands of residents without power and heat as winter conditions persist.

RUSSIA HAS SUFFERED MORE CASUALTIES IN UKRAINE WAR THAN ALL OTHER CONFLICTS COMBINED SINCE WWII: PENTAGON

Military veterans distribute hot food to residents in a neighborhood affected by power outages.

Veterans of Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade serve free hot meals to residents without electricity in a residential area of Kyiv on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (Danylo Antoniuk/AP)

Zelenskyy said significant outages remain across the region, with hundreds of residential buildings in three districts of the capital still without heating despite ongoing repair efforts.

"Repair crews are working at maximum capacity. Crews from almost across the entire country have been deployed to assist," he noted.

