Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Russian citizens reportedly flee country over fears of Putin's martial law announcement

Several reporters both foreign and domestic have fled the country

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Ukraine Parliament member calls Putin's peace talks 'tricks' Video

Ukraine Parliament member calls Putin's peace talks 'tricks'

Ukraine Parliament member Alexey Goncharenko says Russian President Vladimir Putin is 'psychotic' and questions whether he is 'playing games' after peace talks.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian citizens have reportedly started to flee the country ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s rumored announcement of martial law

Earlier this week, Russia’s official censorship body issued guidance telling news networks to use only "trusted" sources under penalty of closure, which led to the shutdown of two independent news networks, including Dozhd TV – known in English as Rain TV. 

RUSSIA-UKRAINE: ZELENSKYY SAYS IT'S A ‘PITY’ US SUPPORT CAME ‘AFTER’ RUSSIAN WAR BEGAN: LIVE UPDATES

Tikhon Dzyadko, the overnight chief editor of Dozhd, wrote on Telegram on Mar. 2 that he was fleeing the country over fear for his life, saying that it is "obvious that the personal safety of some of us is now under threat." 

  • Russia Airlines Flights
    Image 1 of 3

    FILE PHOTO: A view shows a departures board at Sheremetyevo airport, after Russia closed its airspace to airlines from 36 countries in response to Ukraine-related sanctions targeting its aviation sector, in Moscow, Russia February 28, 2022.  REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo ( )

  • Putin Russia Moscow
    Image 2 of 3

    Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia March 3, 2022. Sputnik/Andrey Gorshkov/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ( )

  • Russia Putin
    Image 3 of 3

    Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the country's Paralympic team ahead of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games via a video link in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2022. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ( )

And Russian citizens have broadly started to panic as the Duma, Russia’s governing body, meets Thursday to lay out new legislation that may allow it to conscript anyone arrested for protesting the invasion – a number that stood at over 8000 as of Thursday evening, according to independent watchdog OVD-info. 

PUTIN CLAIMS INVASION OF UKRAINE GOING ACCORDING TO SCHEDULE

Kevin Rothrock of Bellingcat tweeted out the legislation has already been introduced to the Duma. 

  • Moscow Ukraine Protest
    Image 1 of 3

    A person carries a banner during an anti-war protest, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia February 24, 2022. The banner reads "No war. Freedom for political prisoners". (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

  • russia moscow anti-war protest
    Image 2 of 3

    Police officers detain a demonstrator with a poster that reads: "I'm against the war", in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, after Russia's attack on Ukraine. Hundreds of people gathered in the center of Moscow on Thursday, protesting against Russia's attack on Ukraine. Many of the demonstrators were detained. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities, and activists were also arrested. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev) (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

  • Petersburg Ukraine Protest
    Image 3 of 3

    Demonstrators shout slogans in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Hundreds of people gathered in the center of Moscow on Thursday, protesting against Russia's attack on Ukraine. Many of the demonstrators were detained. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities, and activists were also arrested. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

The crackdown on press has spooked even foreign reporters: Alec Luhn, who has reported on the ground in Russia for VICE wrote on social media that he was heading for the border along with so many people that plane tickets are "mostly sold out" and flights are "packed." 

US OFFICIAL SLAMS CHINA ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR RESPONSE: ‘THEY’VE DONE NOTHING' TO REACH DIPLOMATIC SOLUTION

"Other passengers said they were afraid to be trapped in Russia, arrested or conscripted to fight a war they don’t support," Luhn wrote. "Don’t know if they’ll be able to return." 

Julia Ioff of Puck News said a friend from Moscow was driving "all night" for the border since no plane tickets remained. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re trying to get there before the president’s address to the nation," the friend said. Ioffe claimed the friend asked her to stop texting so they could scrub their phone for a search at the border.

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 