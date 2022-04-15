Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Russia uses long-range bombers for first time in Ukraine war, official says

Ukraine says Russia is calling for reinforcements to attack the besieged city of Mariupol

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry revealed Friday that, for the first time, Russia has started using long-range bombers in the ongoing war. 

Spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said the long-range aircraft are being used to attack Mariupol, according to Reuters

A boy rides a scooter near a destroyed building in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday.

"The situation in Mariupol is difficult and hard. Fighting is happening right now. The Russian army is constantly calling on additional units to storm the city," Motuzyanyk reportedly said. "But as of now the Russians haven’t managed to completely capture it."

Graves of civilians killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict are seen next to apartment buildings in Mariupol on Sunday.

Graves of civilians killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict are seen next to apartment buildings in Mariupol on Sunday. (Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko)

Elsewhere, Motuzyanyk said Russia is focusing on capturing the eastern Ukrainian cities of Rubizhne and Popasna.

He also called the sinking of the Moskva, the flagship vessel of Russia’s Black Sea navy, significant, Reuters reports.