Ukraine
Published

Russians hit Ukrainian military base near Polish border in war's westernmost attack

At least nine people were killed in the attack and dozens wounded

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Russian airstrike targets Ukrainian military training site: reports Video

At least 9 dead, 57 wounded in the attack. Fox News chief correspondent Jonathan Hunt provides updates.

Russian troops launched an airstrike on a Ukrainian military base just 15 miles east of the Polish border, officials said Sunday, in what appeared to be the westernmost attack of the war, according to a report. 

At least nine people were killed in the attack and 57 wounded, the government said, Reuters reported. 

NATO sometimes conducts joint military exercises with Ukraine at the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security training base in Yavoriv and U.S. and other foreign troops had been at the base before the invasion, according to Reuters. Poland is a member of NATO. 

A man is taken on a stretcher to Novoiavorivsk District Hospital on March 13, 2022 in Novoiavorivsk, Ukraine. 

Ambulances are seen traveling to and from the Yavoriv military facility on March 13, 2022 in Novoiavorivsk, Ukraine. 

Ukrainian officials said they were trying to determine if any foreign military personnel were at the base at the time. 

A patient is assisted by medical staff as he arrives at Novoiavorivsk District Hospital on March 13, 2022 in Novoiavorivsk, Ukraine. 

Russian troops fired around 30 missiles at the base, some of which were intercepted, Maksym Kozytskyy, governor of the Lviv region, said, according to Reuters.