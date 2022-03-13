Russians hit Ukrainian military base near Polish border in war's westernmost attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian troops launched an airstrike on a Ukrainian military base just 15 miles east of the Polish border, officials said Sunday, in what appeared to be the westernmost attack of the war, according to a report.

At least nine people were killed in the attack and 57 wounded, the government said, Reuters reported.

NATO sometimes conducts joint military exercises with Ukraine at the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security training base in Yavoriv and U.S. and other foreign troops had been at the base before the invasion, according to Reuters. Poland is a member of NATO.

Ukrainian officials said they were trying to determine if any foreign military personnel were at the base at the time.

Russian troops fired around 30 missiles at the base, some of which were intercepted, Maksym Kozytskyy, governor of the Lviv region, said, according to Reuters.