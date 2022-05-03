Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Russia unleashes this next step in crackdown on Ukraine region

Russia has claimed control of Kherson during the war in Ukraine

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian authorities aiming to tighten their grip on a region it controls in Ukraine now appear to be routing internet access there through their own digital infrastructure, where it will "likely" be subject to Moscow’s "surveillance and censorship," a global internet monitor says. 

The reported activity in the Kherson region comes days after Russian troops reportedly used tear gas and stun grenades to quash a pro-Ukraine protest on its streets of its administrative center. 

NetBlocks, a London-based internet monitor, first said on Saturday, it "tracked a near-total internet blackout across the occupied region of Kherson in south Ukraine, affecting multiple Ukrainian providers including Ukrtelecom, Kyivstar, and Volia." 

People are seen fleeing after tear gas is fired Wednesday, April 27 during a pro-Ukraine rally in Kherson.

People are seen fleeing after tear gas is fired Wednesday, April 27 during a pro-Ukraine rally in Kherson. (Reuters)

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

The next day, regional provider Khersontelecom partially restored access, "however, connectivity on the network has been routed via Russia’s internet instead of Ukrainian telecoms infrastructure and is hence likely now subject to Russian internet regulations, surveillance, and censorship," NetBlocks said. 

"Metrics show that Khersontelecom’s traffic has been rerouted to pass through provider Miranda, which serves Russian-occupied Crimea, and which in turn is supplied by upstream provider Rostelecom in Russia," it added. 

People are seen fleeing from the rally in Kherson on Wednesday, April 27.

People are seen fleeing from the rally in Kherson on Wednesday, April 27. (Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Ukraine has admitted to losing control of most of the Kherson region, according to Reuters

Russian-appointed officials there are also claiming that parts of the region will start using the Russian ruble as currency this week, the news agency added. 