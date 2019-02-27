Russia says it will evacuate Syria refugee camp, blaming US

Russian officials say they are organizing an evacuation from a refugee camp in southern Syria where tens of thousands suffer from lack of food and medical supplies.

Russia's taskforce for the return of refugees said Wednesday that Russian troops together with the Syrian government are preparing to arrange an evacuation from the Rukban camp on March 1. Russia has blamed the United States of failing to provide adequate living conditions in the camp which is home to about 40,000 people. Food and medicine deliveries to the camp have often failed due to poor security.

Russian officials earlier this month set up temporary accommodation centers for refugees in the camp and encouraged its residents to leave while blaming the U.S. for trying to keep the people there against their will.