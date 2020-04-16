Russian jet flies within 25 feet of US spy plane in 'unsafe' maneuver, US military says

A Russian jet flew within 25 feet of a U.S. spy plane during an “unsafe” high-speed, inverted maneuver over the Mediterranean Sea Wednesday, a statement from the U.S. Navy said.

“While the Russian aircraft was operating in international airspace, this interaction was irresponsible,” the statement said, citing the 1972 Agreement for the Prevention of Incidents On and Over the High Seas. “We expect them to behave within international standards set to ensure safety and to prevent incidents.”

US sailor on coronavirus-stricken Navy ship dies from virus-related complications, officials say

The Navy said the Russian SU-35’s intercept lasted 42 minutes, adding the U.S. P-8A Poseidon aircraft “was operating consistent with international law and did not provoke this Russian activity.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident was one of several Wednesday, including a Russia missile test of a weapon potentially capable of taking down U.S. satellites in low orbit, according to the U.S. Space Command and 11 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps boats conducting “dangerous and harassing approaches” in the Persian Gulf, according to the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.