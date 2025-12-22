Russian general killed by car bomb, third senior military leader killed this year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Russian general was killed in a car bombing in Moscow on Monday, with investigators saying they suspect Ukrainian intelligence may have been behind the attack.

The bombing targeted Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff, and he died from his injuries. He was the third senior Russian military officer to be killed in a bombing this year.

"Investigators are pursuing numerous lines of inquiry regarding the murder. One of these is that the crime was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services," said Svetlana Petrenko, the spokesperson for Russia's Investigative Committee.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin had been immediately informed about Sarvarov's killing.

Sarvarov had previously fought in Chechnya and taken part in Moscow's military campaign in Syria, according to Russia's defense ministry.

Ukrainian forces have yet to take responsibility for the attack.

Prior to Sarvarov, Russia lost the head of its nuclear, biological and chemical protection force, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, in a similar bombing earlier this year. Ukrainian forces took responsibility for that attack.

Russian military officer Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik was also killed by a car bombing in Moscow in April.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in the aftermath of that attack that he had received reports about the successful "liquidation" of Russian military leaders, though he did not mention Moskalik directly.

The Monday bombing comes as Ukraine, Russia and the U.S. remain in peace talks. Russian officials said they were proceeding "constructively" on Sunday, even as missiles rained down on Ukraine's port city of Odesa.

Putin also noted on Friday that the nation's "troops are advancing," and expressed confidence that Russia would achieve its goals by military force if Ukraine does not accept its peace terms.

"The goals of the special military operation will undoubtedly be achieved. We would prefer to accomplish this and address the root causes of the conflict through diplomatic means," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.