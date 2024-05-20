Expand / Collapse search
Russia

Pro-Russia official accuses Ukraine of using French supplied missiles to attack Luhansk

Leonid Pasechnik claimed that French cruise missiles were deployed in the attack, damaging residential buildings

Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the Russia-installed administration of Ukraine's Luhansk region said on Monday that Kyiv had used French supplied missiles in an attack near the city of Luhansk.

Pasechnik posted videos showing the aftermath of the alleged Ukrainian missile attack at a settlement near Luhansk.

Writing in his telegram channel Pasechnik claimed that French supplied cruise missiles SCALP EG had been used in the strike, causing damage to several residential buildings and vehicles. He did not mention any fatalities or injuries.

RUSSIA'S MILITARY CLAIMS TO HAVE SHOT DOWN 10 U.S.-SUPPLIED MISSILES OVER CRIMEA AS BLINKEN VISITS UKRAINE

Video and a still photograph posted by Pasechnik show factory serial numbers and markings on a suspected fragment of a missile with inscriptions in French, including the word "France."

Guard

In this picture taken on April 13, 2022, a Russian soldier stands guard at the Luhansk power plant. Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the Russia-installed administration of Ukraine's Luhansk region said on Monday that Kyiv had used French-supplied missiles in an attack near Luhansk. (ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Reuters was not able to independently verify Pasechnik's claims.

Kyiv did not comment on the allegation.

Luhansk is one of four regions of Ukraine that Russia partly occupies and claimed as its own in 2022 in a move condemned as illegal by Ukraine and most countries at the United Nations General Assembly.