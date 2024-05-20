Pro-Russia official accuses Ukraine of using French-supplied missiles to attack Luhansk

The leader of the Russia-installed administration in Ukraine's Luhansk region has accused Kyiv of using French-supplied missiles in an attack near Luhansk.

Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the Russia-installed administration of Ukraine's Luhansk region said on Monday that Kyiv had used French supplied missiles in an attack near the city of Luhansk.

Pasechnik posted videos showing the aftermath of the alleged Ukrainian missile attack at a settlement near Luhansk.

Writing in his telegram channel Pasechnik claimed that French supplied cruise missiles SCALP EG had been used in the strike, causing damage to several residential buildings and vehicles. He did not mention any fatalities or injuries.

Video and a still photograph posted by Pasechnik show factory serial numbers and markings on a suspected fragment of a missile with inscriptions in French, including the word "France."

Reuters was not able to independently verify Pasechnik's claims.

Kyiv did not comment on the allegation.

Luhansk is one of four regions of Ukraine that Russia partly occupies and claimed as its own in 2022 in a move condemned as illegal by Ukraine and most countries at the United Nations General Assembly.