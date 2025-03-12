Russia hits Zelenskyy's hometown as Ukraine signals it's ready for peace

Russia carried out an attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, that left one woman dead and multiple injured, according to Reuters, which cited Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhiy Lysak. The attack comes after Ukraine agreed to the US ceasefire proposal aimed at ending the brutal three-year war.

The location of the attack may have been meant to send a message directly to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as it is his hometown. Kryvyi Rih has taken multiple hits from Russia over the course of the war.

Prior to the overnight attack, the city took a blow on March 6 when a Russian missile attack left four dead and 32 injured, according to Reuters.

Russia’s attack comes at a pivotal time in the war as Ukraine appears to be turning its focus to peace. Ukrainian officials engaged in talks with their U.S. counterparts this week in Saudi Arabia. The meeting was confirmed by Zelenskyy last week, who said that "Ukraine is most interested in peace."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Tuesday that Ukraine had "accepted" the U.S. ceasefire plan.

"The President’s objective here is, number one, above everything else, he wants the war to end. And I think today Ukraine has taken a concrete step in that regard. We hope the Russians will reciprocate," Secretary Rubio said on Tuesday while addressing reporters in Saudi Arabia.

President Donald Trump addressed the ceasefire while speaking to attendees of the Business Roundtable meeting on Tuesday.

"I’ve been saying that Russia’s been easier to deal with so far than Ukraine, which is not supposed to be the way it is," President Trump said. "But it is, and we hope to get Russia. But we have a full ceasefire from Ukraine. That’s good."

Kremlin spokesperson Demitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that Russia is holding off on commenting on the U.S.-Ukraine ceasefire proposal until it gets more "detailed information." Secretary Rubio said the plan will be "directly" delivered to the Russians.

Following a tense Oval Office encounter with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, President Zelenskyy appeared to change his tune about the war. Following the meeting, President Trump wrote on Truth Social that President Zelenskyy was "not ready for peace." However, the two appeared to have reconciled, as Trump read a letter from Zelenskyy during his address to a joint session of Congress last week.

"Earlier today, I received an important letter from President Zelenskyy of Ukraine," President Trump said. "The letter reads, ‘Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians, he said. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.’"