Russia
Published

Russia claims Putin targeted in drone assassination attempt, as videos circulate online

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Russian government officials are claiming Ukrainian forces attempted to kill President Vladimir Putin with a failed drone attack.

Officials say two drones were used in the "assassination attempt" at the president's residence within the Kremlin compound, but were disabled by Russian defense systems.

No injuries or damage to the residence was reported. Putin was seen in video and photos released Wednesday meeting with a regional governor outside Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in Wednesday meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to the Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Gleb Nikitin, during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in Wednesday meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Gleb Nikitin, during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The Kremlin called the incident a "terrorist action" and threatened retaliation.

"The Kremlin has assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade," RIA said.

Videos circulating online appeared to show a drone being shot down over the Kremlin, and smoke rising in Moscow. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

