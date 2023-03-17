International Criminal Court issues Putin arrest warrant over child deportations from Ukraine

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing his alleged involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

The warrant was issued Friday after the ICC declared there are "reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children."

The United States is not a member of the ICC and neither assists nor acknowledges the authority of the judicial body.

The ICC wrote that Putin "is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

