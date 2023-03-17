Expand / Collapse search
International Criminal Court issues Putin arrest warrant over child deportations from Ukraine

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Former commander of the U.S. Army Europe Gen. Ben Hodges discusses how the government should respond to Russia hitting a U.S. drone on ‘The Story with Martha MacCallum.’

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing his alleged involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

The warrant was issued Friday after the ICC declared there are "reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children."

The United States is not a member of the ICC and neither assists nor acknowledges the authority of the judicial body.

The ICC wrote that Putin "is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

